Skiing is Believing camps and clinics happening in the new year

By Karlie Drew
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 7:30 AM PST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The winter break camps organized by Skiing is Believing have reached full capacity, however, for those still eager to hit the slopes, the nonprofit organization is offering select ski and snowboard days at Mt. Rose.

Individuals can opt for single-day experiences or explore bundled packages that cover both winter and spring adventures.

Here are the upcoming clinic dates for winter skiing:

January 8

Martin Luther King Jr. Day: January 15

February 2

President’s Day: February 19

April 1 & 3

Reflecting on the past year’s achievements, Skiing is Believing celebrates a significant milestone of $60,000 in scholarships. Despite the organization’s name, the impact extends beyond skiing, with 46 different sports introduced to approximately 550 kids this year.

The foundation extends an invitation to the community to contribute by volunteering. Certified instructors interested in giving back can connect with Skiing is Believing at skiingisbelieving.org. Parents are urged to stay vigilant, as the foundation gears up for its upcoming camp clinics during the much-anticipated spring break.

