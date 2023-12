RTC to offer free rides on New Year’s Eve

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The RTC of Washoe County will be offering free rides on New Year’s Eve.

Scheduled RTC transit services will be free this Sunday from 6:00 p.m. to 2:00 a.m. on New Year’s Day.

“This New Year’s Eve be sure to plan a safe ride home: designate a sober driver, use a taxi, take the bus, call a designated-driver service, or use a rideshare service,” said Josh MacEachern, Public Information Officer for the RTC. “Riding the bus is a safe alternative to driving or trying to walk home.”

