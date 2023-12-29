Reno business woman, Khalilah Cage, transforms everyday wardrobe items into upcycled fashion

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Khalilah Cage, a local entrepreneur, has always loved fashion. For the last five years, she’s gotten more involved in upcycled fashion and helping friends and colleagues elevate their style using what’s already in their closet. She’s also a big advocate for secondhand clothes that are thrifted or found on consignment to decrease consumer waste.

Cage stopped by the show to share how she took a box of old army pant liners and transformed them into high-end winter fashion, along with items right from her wardrobe that she’s paired into whole new looks.

Cage’s designs can be seen on Instagram. That’s also where you can submit inquiries for styling services and/or to order army pants or gold chain mules. Plus, 20% of sales go to “The Artist’s Fund,” a soon-to-be non-profit in town. Details coming soon.

