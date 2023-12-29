Reno business woman, Khalilah Cage, transforms everyday wardrobe items into upcycled fashion

By Katey Roshetko
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 10:34 AM PST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Khalilah Cage, a local entrepreneur, has always loved fashion. For the last five years, she’s gotten more involved in upcycled fashion and helping friends and colleagues elevate their style using what’s already in their closet. She’s also a big advocate for secondhand clothes that are thrifted or found on consignment to decrease consumer waste.

Cage stopped by the show to share how she took a box of old army pant liners and transformed them into high-end winter fashion, along with items right from her wardrobe that she’s paired into whole new looks.

Cage’s designs can be seen on Instagram. That’s also where you can submit inquiries for styling services and/or to order army pants or gold chain mules. Plus, 20% of sales go to “The Artist’s Fund,” a soon-to-be non-profit in town. Details coming soon.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles, Reno
Nevada DMV offering “Star of Life” addition to licenses
California Lottery logo
California Lottery warns players not to buy tickets online or using an app
Natisha Stiner
Fallon police: Woman no longer missing, is traveling with someone
A crash closed northbound Terminal Way near the Reno-Tahoe International Airport.
Pedestrian seriously injured in hit-and-run near Reno airport
The Nov. 23 crash claimed the life of a Sun Valley woman
Nevada State Police release details about deadly Sun Valley crash

Latest News

Khalilah Cage Upcycled Fashionista
Upcycled Fashion with Khalilah Cage
Firebird Light Opera 2023 recap
Firebird Light Opera shares plans for 2024, including auditions for “The Pirates of Penzance”
Firebird Light Opera 2023 recap
Firebird Light Opera 2024 Season
Happy New Years Forever Party
Black Rabbit Mead and Haus of Vertigo to host drag, burlesque show New Year’s Eve