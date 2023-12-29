Off-roaders cited after needing to be rescued from Death Valley mud

DEATH VALLEY, California. (KOLO) - Several drivers were cited after needing to be rescued from the mud in Death Valley during an off-roading excursion.

On Dec. 22, two men drove their rented Porsche SUV off a road towards the salt flat around two miles south of Badwater Basin before getting it stuck about 200 yards away from the road.

The two men then hired a man with a pickup to attempt to remove the SUV from the mud before it too got stuck.

“Vehicles driving off roads can damage fragile ecosystems and damage archeological sites,” said Superintendent Mike Reynolds. “They also impact the experience of other park visitors. People want to take photographs of the park’s beautiful landscapes without car tracks in the picture, which can last for many years.”

A tow truck was then able to remove the truck from the mud a couple of days later. The Porsche drove out of the mud after digging holes and laying down traction.

Then, on Dec. 27, a man drove a BMW SUV about a half-mile through the Mesquite Flat Sand Dunes before getting stuck in the sand. It was towed out the following night.

Now, park rangers are concerned that copycat behavior can be inspired when people see vehicle tracks leading out into the desert. During one of these recent rescue attempts, park rangers say more than one person approached them and asked how to drive out into the sand dunes.

