New Nevada State Park to open in January

Ice Age Fossils State Park
Ice Age Fossils State Park(Nevada State Parks)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 8:34 AM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NORTH LAS VEGAS, Nev. (KOLO) - A new state park will be opening up in the North Las Vegas area this January.

Ice Age Fossils State Park will open to the public on Jan. 20. It will be located at 8660 N. Decatur Blvd. The 315-acre park is part of an initiative called Explore Your Nevada, officially announced in January 2017 by then-governor Brian Sandoval.

The park will feature fossils, interpretive programming, and environmental education. Park officials also hope it will serve as a base for natural and cultural history programs, interpretive hikes, and trail tours.

“This park has been nearly seven years in the making,” said Bob Mergell, Nevada State Parks Administrator. “Throughout the project, we encountered numerous challenges, such as funding constraints, pandemic-related setbacks, and hurdles in sourcing building materials. Thanks to the unwavering commitment of our staff, the efforts of dedicated contractors, and contributions from private funding sources, we are elated to announce that we are ready to open Ice Age Fossils State Park.”

The entrance fee will be $3.00.

