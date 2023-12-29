Locals encouraged to donate blood: Holidays to Remember Blood Drive

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Friday is the last day to donate blood in the Holidays to Remember Vitalant Blood Donation Drive.

The hours run from 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Every day in the United States 29,000 units of red blood cells, 5,000 units of platelets and over 6,000 units of plasma are needed. This means every donation is important.

Scott Edward, the Senior Recruitment Manager for Northern Nevada Vitalant says that all blood types are needed:

“This time of year, all blood types are needed. There is an emphasis on O negative and O positive, but all blood types are important this time of year because the volume of blood drives we have is less, so we have to hustle to make sure we have all the components on the shelves,” says Edward.

Edward also says that we may not realize how much blood donations matter to our community:

“We need to average just about 150 donations a day just for Northern Nevada. So, it’s all about our blood donors, the silent heroes behind the scenes. That we rely on. I think people just don’t realize how much our community is reliant on volunteers,” says Edward.

Each donor receives a $15 gift card, a long sleeve shirt, and an opportunity to win a special gift from Vitalant’s Giving Tree.

To set up an appointment visit this link.

Things to keep in mind:

There are basic requirements to be a blood donor. Here are the basic requirements that need to be met to be eligible:

- “Must be at least 16 years old (16- and some 17-year-olds must bring a signed permission form from a parent or guardian, if required by state or school).

- Weigh at least 110 pounds. Certain height/weight criteria may apply for donors 22 years old or younger. For specific requirements in your area, please call 877-258-4825.

- Be in good general health.

- For your safety and to ensure a positive donation experience, make sure you eat within two hours ahead of your donation. Drink plenty of water that day and 24 to 48 hours beforehand. Feel free to help yourself to something to eat and drink in our refreshment area.

- Bring your ID—something with your name and one of the following: date of birth, donor ID number or your photo.

- You must wait eight weeks between whole blood donations. Learn more about specific intervals for other types of donations.

- You should not be under the influence of alcohol or recreational drugs at the time of donation.”

Requirements from the Vitalant website*

