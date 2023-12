RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -

A storm system will bring enough snow to the Sierra to cover roads Friday night through Saturday. Carry chains and expect delays. Valleys will see gusty, southerly wind, and rain showers. New Year’s Eve and Day will be colder and dry for most areas, with a few snow showers south of Highway 50. -Jeff

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.