Founder of Peppermill Casinos passes away at 85

Bill Paganetti
Bill Paganetti(Peppermill)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 1:06 PM PST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Bill Paganetti, the founder of Peppermill Casinos, passed away at the age of 85.

Paganetti and his friend Nat Carasali established the original Peppermill Coffee Shop and Lounge in Reno in 1971. That coffee shop later evolved into the Peppermill Resort Spa Casino.

Paganetti would also go on to own the Western Village Inn & Casino in Sparks, as well as the Rainbow, Peppermill, and Montego Bay in Wendover, as well as the Peppermill Restaurant and Fireside Lounge in Las Vegas.

He was married to his wife, Maryanne, for more than 50 years, having five children and nineteen grandchildren.

