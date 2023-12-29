Firebird Light Opera shares plans for 2024, including auditions for “The Pirates of Penzance”

By Katey Roshetko
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 10:30 AM PST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - After a successful inaugural year, Firebird Light Opera is looking forward to bringing more incredible shows and performances to Northern Nevada communities in 2024.

Stephen Thompson, executive artistic director; Steve Meyer, president of the board; and Colleen Medina, company member, stopped by Morning Break to share audition information for their upcoming show, “The Pirates of Penzance.”

Auditions take place Thursday, Jan. 11 at 6:30 p.m. and Sunday, Jan. 14 at 5 p.m. at the Gerber Medical Clinic 2nd Floor (1225 Westfield Ave, Reno). The show is tentatively scheduled to take place April 26-28.

More information about audition requirements can be found online.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles, Reno
Nevada DMV offering “Star of Life” addition to licenses
California Lottery logo
California Lottery warns players not to buy tickets online or using an app
Natisha Stiner
Fallon police: Woman no longer missing, is traveling with someone
A crash closed northbound Terminal Way near the Reno-Tahoe International Airport.
Pedestrian seriously injured in hit-and-run near Reno airport
The Nov. 23 crash claimed the life of a Sun Valley woman
Nevada State Police release details about deadly Sun Valley crash

Latest News

Khalilah Cage Upcycled Fashionista
Reno business woman, Khalilah Cage, transforms everyday wardrobe items into upcycled fashion
Khalilah Cage Upcycled Fashionista
Upcycled Fashion with Khalilah Cage
Firebird Light Opera 2023 recap
Firebird Light Opera 2024 Season
Happy New Years Forever Party
Black Rabbit Mead and Haus of Vertigo to host drag, burlesque show New Year’s Eve