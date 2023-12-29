Firebird Light Opera shares plans for 2024, including auditions for “The Pirates of Penzance”
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - After a successful inaugural year, Firebird Light Opera is looking forward to bringing more incredible shows and performances to Northern Nevada communities in 2024.
Stephen Thompson, executive artistic director; Steve Meyer, president of the board; and Colleen Medina, company member, stopped by Morning Break to share audition information for their upcoming show, “The Pirates of Penzance.”
Auditions take place Thursday, Jan. 11 at 6:30 p.m. and Sunday, Jan. 14 at 5 p.m. at the Gerber Medical Clinic 2nd Floor (1225 Westfield Ave, Reno). The show is tentatively scheduled to take place April 26-28.
More information about audition requirements can be found online.
