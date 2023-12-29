The Endangered Species Act turns 50

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - On December 28 we say a very happy birthday to the Endangered Species Act as it reaches its 50th anniversary.

This measure is one of the most important wildlife conservation laws in the country and has protected some of our most treasured animals. In its 50 years, the Endangered Species Act has fully recovered 39 species and saved another 291 from extinction. Carl Lunderstadt, with the Stillwater National Wildlife Refuge, discusses the ways this initiative has helped out a little closer to home.

“One that everybody will recognize is the bald eagle, which had gotten down to as low as 417 nesting pairs in 1963,” Lunderstadt said.

By analyzing the situation, wildlife biologists discovered that a common insecticide was causing eggshell thinning among the iconic birds.

“We needed to bring lots of different federal agencies, state agencies, tribes, and private individuals together,” Lunderstadt listed.

The team up was successful and now more than 300 thousand eagles are soaring the skies, officially taking them off the endangered species list.

“What makes it all work is all the species of plants and animals that exist. When you start pulling pieces out of that puzzle things can start to unravel,” said Lunderstadt.

The ESA has more than just animals in mind. It only works by being able to conserve habitats in addition to eliminating threats.

“The Lahontan National Fish Hatchery raised Lahontan cutthroat trout to reintroduce them into rivers and streams where they had been historically. A lot of times those rivers and streams were restored to ensure their survival. Or, brown trout, rainbow trout, and other non native species were removed so the native cutthroat trout could survive,” said Lunderstadt.

For the next 50 years, Lunderstadt hopes the act will continue to do its job by preventing the extinction of numerous at risk species and protecting the environments in which they thrive.

“In protecting wildlife habitat, we make the planet better for humans as well,” said Lunderstadt.

