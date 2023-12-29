Death Valley officials urge against feeding wildlife after coyote hit and killed

Coyote on Badwater Road a few weeks before it was killed by a car
Coyote on Badwater Road a few weeks before it was killed by a car(The National Park Service/Bill Sloan)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 1:21 PM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DEATH VALLEY, California (KOLO) - Park officials in Death Valley are warning against feeding wildlife after a coyote was hit and killed in the park after it had begged for food.

Officials say the coyote was hit and killed on Christmas Day after begging for food along Badwater Road near Golden Canyon over the last several months.

“We tried hazing it away from the road by shooting it with a paintball gun and pepper spray,” said Superintendent Mike Reynolds. “The only thing the coyote learned was to stay away from park rangers!”

Now, Death Valley park officials are reminding visitors that it is illegal to feed wildlife in the park, and that doing so can often later lead to that animal’s death.

Animals that have been fed by people learn to cross roads when they see a car coming, as they have learned that this behavior sometimes causes the driver to stop and feed them.

