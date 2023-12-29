Care Flight to resume fixed-wing operations after February crash that killed 5

The fixed wing aircraft that is due to return to service following a deadly crash that killed five near Stagecoach(REMSA)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 10:02 AM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Care Flight-REMSA Health announced it will be resuming its fixed-wing aircraft program this Sunday.

On Feb. 24, a medical transport plane crashed outside of the town of Stagecoach, Nevada, killing five people.

Guardian Flight will continue to be the contracted aviation vendor for the program and will continue to be responsible for aircraft maintenance as well as the training and staffing of pilots.

Since the crash, Care Flight officials say they have provided crews with comfort flights on replacement aircraft, allowing them to re-engage with the planes and ensure professional and emotional readiness ahead of a return to service.

