Black Rabbit Mead and Haus of Vertigo to host drag, burlesque show New Year’s Eve

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Sunday, Dec. 31 Black Rabbit Mead and Haus of Vertigo is hosting Happy New Years Forever party featuring several local artists and performers.

Drag queens Vertigo and Ivory Towers, along with burlesque dancer, Scarlett Letter, stopped by Morning Break to talk about the fabulous time they’re planning on having as they kiss 2023 goodbye!

Happy New Years Forever takes place Sunday, Dec. 31 beginning at 9 p.m. The meadery will transform into a glamourous cabaret club as people celebrate the close of the old year and lovingly toast to fresh beginnings. Indulge your senses with hand-crafted meads, locally-sourced beers and irresistible cocktails as you enjoy a dazzling line-up of burlesque and drag performances!

Your emcee for the evening will be Vertigo, who promises to lead the festivities with flair. Taking the stage throughout the night will be some of Reno’s most talented and beautifully costumed drag and burlesque artists.

Tickets are $20 and should be purchased online in advance to secure your spot.

