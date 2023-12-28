Winter weather advisory takes effect for Tahoe area Friday night

THE GREATER LAKE TAHOE AREA, California (KOLO) - A winter weather advisory will take effect Friday night for the greater Lake Tahoe area.

The advisory will begin at 10:00 p.m. Friday and last until 4:00 p.m. Saturday, and encompasses an area including the cities of Markleeville, Incline Village, Truckee, Stateline, Tahoe City, South Lake Tahoe, and Glenbrook.

Snow accumulation between two and six inches, with up to 12 inches above 7,500 feet, west of Highway 89 is expected. The Tahoe Basin is also expected to see a mix of rain and snow, changing to mainly snow Saturday.

Elevations near 6,000 feet could see between a dusting to two inches of snow. Wind gusts of up to 70 miles an hour could be seen at the Sierra Crest, and gusts as high as 35 miles per hour could be seen into the basin.

Travel is expected to be affected Friday night for the Sierra passes, with difficult travel conditions expected for the greater Tahoe area by Saturday morning.

