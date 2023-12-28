Washoe County seizes 31 animals in animal cruelty investigation

Greta Anderson
Greta Anderson(Washoe County Regional Animal Services)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 3:22 PM PST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - An animal cruelty investigation by Washoe County Regional Animal Services has resulted in the seizure of 31 animals.

The case began on Oct. 16 in response to public concern for animal welfare.

Their investigation ultimately led to a warrant for the seizure of 26 dogs and five horses from a property. The animals were found to be living in a variety of harsh physical and environmental conditions and were subsequently removed for their safety and well-being.

The owner of the animals, Greta Anderson, was arrested on Dec. 27. Anderson has been charged with two felony counts of willful/malicious torture, maiming or killing an animal, and two misdemeanor counts of failing to provide food/water/air for a confined animal.

The animals are currently being cared for by Washoe County Regional Animal Services.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles, Reno
Nevada DMV offering “Star of Life” addition to licenses
California Lottery logo
California Lottery warns players not to buy tickets online or using an app
Natisha Stiner
Fallon police: Woman no longer missing, is traveling with someone
A crash closed northbound Terminal Way near the Reno-Tahoe International Airport.
Pedestrian seriously injured in hit-and-run near Reno airport
The Nov. 23 crash claimed the life of a Sun Valley woman
Nevada State Police release details about deadly Sun Valley crash

Latest News

Douglas County Sheriff's Office
Police investigating shooting in Douglas County
Winter weather advisory takes effect for Tahoe area Friday night
Prospective Nevada foster parents invited to virtual training sessions
California Flag
From ‘Ebony alerts’ to catalytic converters: A look at some new laws to take effect in California in 2024