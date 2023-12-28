Volunteering for your New Year’s Resolution

By Jayde Ryan
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 11:35 AM PST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - After the new year celebrations wrap up many folks will be laying out their plans and resolutions for 2024, and local non-profit Food Bank of Northern Nevada hopes you’ll considering adding volunteering to your list.

The food bank says the start of the new year is when they start to see a dip in volunteers, and it is actually when they need volunteers the most.

The food bank relies heavily on people to help them serve 150,000 people each month to also help move the seasonal donations at the beginning of the year and giving your time leaves everyone with an all-around good feeling.

“It’s really great and volunteers tell us all the time how much better they feel helping others,” says Jocelyn Lantrip with the food bank.

”There is music playing, it’s fun and it’s the perfect time of the year to do it.”

So put volunteering into your New Year’s resolution because studies say donating your time can benefit your health mentally and physically.

To volunteer at the Food Bank of Northern Nevada click here.

There are numerous ways you can donate your time to the food bank. They have volunteering hours throughout the week to accommodate different schedules and anyone ten and older can volunteer. There are also specific days when it’s open to all ages.

