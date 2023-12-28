Thursday Web Weather

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -

Showers will wind down by daybreak on Thursday, with clearing sky in the forecast. Travel will be quiet weather-wise through Friday evening. A storm will bring more wind, rain, and snow Friday night through early Sunday morning. Snow levels will fall below Lake Tahoe-level, which will bring winter driving conditions to many Sierra roads. New Year’s Eve and Day look mainly dry, with a few Sierra snow showers possible. -Jeff

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.