Scientists may have discovered the cause of morning sickness in pregnant women

Scientists believe they've found the cause of morning sickness in pregnant women.
Scientists believe they've found the cause of morning sickness in pregnant women.
By Taylor Burke
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 5:23 PM PST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Now that researchers have come across this realization, we could get us closer to a cure.

Dr. Earle Oki, a Maternal Fetal Medicine Practitioner over at Renown, explains that when it previously came to the cause of morning sickness, it was always one big question mark, until now.

“Twenty years ago, most of our technology that we’re using now didn’t exist. Now, it’s quite available. We can look at more and more genes and more proteins. Our technology has taken this quantum leap,” Dr. Oki says.

Thanks to DNA technology, researchers have found that a hormone called GDF15 is to blame for the nausea and vomiting that 80% of women experience in their first trimester. It’s a hormone that acts directly on the brain and stimulates the nausea. GDF15 is released in response to stress, and it signals a highly specific set of receptors clustered in a part of the brain responsible for feeling sick and vomiting. The gene is also produced in the placenta and a mother’s sensitivity to it determines how severe sickness will be, sometimes causing serious complications.

“What can happen is they get severely hydrated, they can’t hold food down so they start burning their own fatty issue and their muscle mass. It can be a stress to their kidney, and a stress to their liver,” said Dr. Oki.

The study suggests now that we’ve identified a cause, it could help lead to better treatments for morning sickness. Researchers are looking at a couple of ways to tackle the problem: lowering the level of the hormone in pregnant women, and exposing women to the hormone prior to pregnancy, to prepare for elevated levels later on. From this point, researchers hope to test drugs that will block GDF15 from binding to its receptor in the brain.

“This is a key important finding, but where it’s going to take us is still unknown,” Dr. Oki said.

