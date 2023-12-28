Renown retracts termination notice of Donor Network West

On Dec. 11, Donor Network West filed a lawsuit against Renown Health and Nevada Donor Network
The complaint filed earlier this month remains in place(MGN)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 1:46 PM PST|Updated: seconds ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Renown Health is walking back its termination notice of Donor Network West.

On Dec. 11, Donor Network West filed a lawsuit against Renown Health and Nevada Donor Network alleging breach of contract and tortious interference.

As a result of the retraction, Renown will keep Donor Network West as its organ procurement organization, unless the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services grants the hospital a waiver.

“Donor Network West remains committed to working collaboratively with Renown Health in the continued effort to provide a transparent, clear, and equitable process to ensure a maximum number of life-saving organs are available for waiting patients,” said Janice Whaley, President and CEO of Donor Network West. “While this development does not end the lawsuit, Donor Network West believes it clears up some of the confusion—specifically around the hospital’s alleged breach of contract—brought about by the actions of Renown Health and Nevada Donor Network.”

The original complaint filed against Donor Network West, filed on Dec. 8, remains in place.

“Donor Network West is dedicated to serving northern Nevada organ donors and families,” said Whaley. “The fair distribution of organs is paramount, and we oppose any attempts at politics or financial incentives in organ donation, aligning with the longstanding public policy of our country.”

