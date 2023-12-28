Reno police chief Kathryn Nance shares New Year’s Eve safety reminders

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Chief Kathryn Nance from the Reno Police Department stopped by Morning Break Thursday to share important reminders for New Year’s Eve safety as people begin to make their celebration plans.

Recently, the pedestrian fatality rate revealed there have been 12 pedestrian deaths this year. That’s one more than last year. With more people on the streets to ring in the new year and the potential for an increase in inebriated drivers, Nance says staying aware of your surroundings is crucial. Nance also talked about the importance of always getting a ride if you partake in alcohol so no one gets a DUI or causes injury or death behind the wheel.

Watch Thursday’s interview with Chief Nance to learn more about the measure RPD is taking to make sure revelers stay safe this weekend.

