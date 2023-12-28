Prospective Nevada foster parents invited to virtual training sessions

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - Prospective foster parents in rural Nevada are invited to register for a four-session training program this January.

The virtual training will begin on Jan. 20, and is part of an effort by the Nevada Division of Child and Family Services to recruit and train foster families in Nevada’s 15 rural counties.

The training is designed to help prepare prospective foster parents for what life will be like in foster homes, licensing steps and keys to success, caring for children with special needs and trauma, and working with birth families.

Judges, social workers, birth parents, as well as current and former foster parents will take part to share experiences and insights. Following the training sessions, participants can advance foster care licensure’s next steps, including completion of a background check, and participation in a home study to ensure a good fit.

“Foster parents provide the security, safety, and stability children entering care desperately need. We encourage those who have considered becoming a foster parent to join this training to learn more about keeping kids safe in rural Nevada,” said Rural Foster Care Recruiter Shelby Riley, LSW.

Foster parents will receive a stipend to help with food, housing, clothing and educational supplies.

Sessions will be held from Jan. 20 to Feb. 10 from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. on Teams. Click here to get registered.

