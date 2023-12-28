Police investigating shooting in Douglas County

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Nev. (KOLO) - The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that took place Thursday.

Around 2:11 p.m., DCSO deputies responded to a call in the Foothill Meadows area for a person suffering a gunshot wound.

Deputies arrived and secured the area. The DCSO says there is no threat to the community and all participants have been accounted for.

People are asked to stay away from the area while the investigation continues. The DCSO says they will release more information once it becomes available.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.