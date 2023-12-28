Police investigating shooting in Douglas County

Douglas County Sheriff's Office
Douglas County Sheriff's Office(DCSO)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 3:12 PM PST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Nev. (KOLO) - The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that took place Thursday.

Around 2:11 p.m., DCSO deputies responded to a call in the Foothill Meadows area for a person suffering a gunshot wound.

Deputies arrived and secured the area. The DCSO says there is no threat to the community and all participants have been accounted for.

People are asked to stay away from the area while the investigation continues. The DCSO says they will release more information once it becomes available.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles, Reno
Nevada DMV offering “Star of Life” addition to licenses
California Lottery logo
California Lottery warns players not to buy tickets online or using an app
Natisha Stiner
Fallon police: Woman no longer missing, is traveling with someone
A crash closed northbound Terminal Way near the Reno-Tahoe International Airport.
Pedestrian seriously injured in hit-and-run near Reno airport
The Nov. 23 crash claimed the life of a Sun Valley woman
Nevada State Police release details about deadly Sun Valley crash

Latest News

Winter weather advisory takes effect for Tahoe area Friday night
Prospective Nevada foster parents invited to virtual training sessions
California Flag
From ‘Ebony alerts’ to catalytic converters: A look at some new laws to take effect in California in 2024
The complaint filed earlier this month remains in place
Renown retracts termination notice of Donor Network West