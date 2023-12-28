Plumas County woman missing, may be in danger

Sierra Sweeting
Sierra Sweeting(Plumas County Sheriff's Office)
By Steve Timko
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 5:58 PM PST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
PORTOLA, Calif. (KOLO) -The Plumas County Sheriff’s Office asks for the public’s help finding 27-year-old Sierra Sweeting, who was reported missing Wednesday.

Sweeting was last seen about 4 a.m. on Wednesday and her parents, who live with her, reported her missing, the sheriff’s office said.

She lived off C Road in Clio southwest of Portola, the sheriff’s office said, and appears to have walked away between 4 a.m. and 7:30 a.m.

Sweting has behavioral health conditions and may not have been taking prescribed medications, the sheriff’s office said. She has gone missing before.

She has ties to the San Francisco area.

Anyone with information about her location is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 530-283-6300.

