Pedestrian fatalities outstrip homicides in Reno in 2023

Reno Police car
Reno Police car(Terri Russell)
By Terri Russell
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 5:43 PM PST
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Although the final numbers are not complete yet, that’s because we still have 5 more days left in 2023, this year will surpass 2022 in the number of pedestrian fatalities here in Reno.

“We have 12 this year recorded as deaths for pedestrians compared to last year at 11,” says Lieutenant Jason Stallcop with Reno Police Department’s Traffic Unit. “The thing we are having though this year we are noticing a lot of pedestrians in Reno, our crashes are mid-block locations. In other words, people aren’t using the crosswalks, painted crosswalks or they aren’t well lit areas, or mid-block where a normal driver wouldn’t think someone would be crossing the street.”

Lieutenant Stallcop says the accidents are typically occurring after dusk.

National statistics show these types of crashes have increased more than 80% since 2010. In many cases the pedestrian is wearing dark clothing. If they aren’t using a crosswalk and the area is not well lit it is a recipe for disaster.

Statistics show overall the fault lies 50% with the driver in some collisions, and 50% with the pedestrian.

This year, Lieutenant Stallcop says unlike in other years approximately 80% of the cases in Reno, the pedestrian is at fault.

And as a driver he says don’t make the mistake of leaving the scene.

“It is considered a hit and run accident which is a felony offense,” says Lieutenant Stallcop. “Which could lead you up to five years in prison for something that wasn’t your fault to begin with. So, we are asking everybody just stop, wait for us, give us a call. We’ll get to the investigation and figure it out. A lot of people when they leave they get scared, they think that something is going to happen to them. When really it is not their fault is somebody is mid-block.”

2023 numbers shouldn’t give the driver a false sense of security.

Regardless of fault, hitting a pedestrian is a traumatic event. Keeping your eyes on the road means you can better react when and if a pedestrian ignores crosswalks and lights.

While 2023 pedestrian fatalities will outstrip last year, Lieutenant Stallcop says those fatalities have also outnumbered homicides in Reno in 2023.

