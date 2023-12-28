Mother warning others about dangers of rat lungworm disease after nearly losing her child

Not that long ago, Emily Faith Kubowski thought she would lose her little daughter Elowen to the ravages of rat lungworm disease. (Source: Hawaii News Now)
By Jim Mendoza and Jordan Gartner
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 5:04 PM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HONOLULU (KHNL/Gray News) - Emily Faith Kubowski says it wasn’t that long ago when her daughter Elowen became ill with rat lungworm disease.

“They were pretty sure she might never use her legs again or smile,” Kubowski said.

KHNL reports that the family lives in Puna on the Big Island, Hawaii’s ground zero for the parasitic infection that affects the brain and spinal cord.

Months later, it is still not exactly known how Elowen contracted the illness.

“She most likely crawled over something and had the parasite on her hand and then put it in her mouth. The little ones are always moving things from the ground to their mouth,” Bukowski said.

The mother said her daughter began exhibiting signs of the disease late last year.

Elowen was extremely fussy, she stopped using her legs, had a hard time swallowing, and would doze off unexpectedly.

Kubowski said a physician told her not to worry as the toddler was teething. But she wasn’t convinced.

“I told everybody I think it’s rat lungworm because I’ve known adults who’ve had it,” she said. “We took her to the pediatrician who told us to take her to the emergency room.”

Elowen was admitted to the Kapiolani Medical Center, and the initial test came back clear.

“The first spinal tap showed up negative for any signs of it, even the white blood cell count that would indicate a parasitic infection,” Kubowski said. “But her second spinal tap showed visible to the naked eye parasites swimming in her spinal fluids.”

It was a difficult road to recovery, but Elowen turned the corner earlier this year.

Kubowski said there were moments when she thought her daughter’s life was ending before Elowen slowly got her energy back and started moving again.

The mother says the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention needs to change its messaging about rat lungworm.

“The CDC makes it sound like it’s a self-limiting illness, but it isn’t. She needed treatment to survive and a lot of treatment,” Kubowski said.

She wants health officials to increase awareness about the illness within the medical community.

“I feel like if our health providers, especially in East Hawaii on the Big Island, were more educated and there were more resources available these kinds of cases wouldn’t slip through,” Kubowski said.

Elowen was in the hospital for months. Thankfully, she now has a new beginning.

“She’s like a miracle,” Kubowski said.

Copyright 2023 KHNL via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

