MADE IN NEVADA: Dragonfly Energy

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Dragonfly Energy at 1190 Trademark Drive in Reno is ground zero for what could be a subtle shift in the way the world collects and distributes electricity.

The business is housed in a 100,000 square foot facility and employs about 200 people.

The ideas driving all the activity at Dragonfly Energy come from Dr. Denis Phares. He’s the CEO and Founder of Dragonfly Energy.

“My vision in general is to be able to have enough renewable energy on the grid so we don’t have to build anymore fossil fuel burning plants,” Phares said.

His mission is to supplement the electric grid, one person at a time, with Battle Born Batteries capable of storing electricity generated from renewable energy sources.

This future vision stands on years of rigorous learning.

In 1992, Dr. Phares earned his undergraduate degree in physics from Villanova near Philadelphia, a PhD in Environmental Engineering Science working under a chemical engineering professor at the California Institute of Technology, a post doctorate from the University of Delaware and in 2001, he became a professor at Texas A&M.

Most recently, Dr. Phares was teaching at the University of Southern California where he was a professor of Aerospace and Mechanical Engineering and working on device fabrication and nanotechnology.

He says after his post doctorate he never had intentions of going into business, but over the years he started to understand more about patents and technology transfer.

“That’s when I started thinking about what it would look like if I wasn’t a professor. What would it look like if I was trying to make an impact from a commercial standpoint?” said Phares.

In 2012, he made a very deliberate decision to launch Dragonfly Energy in northern Nevada because of the abundant lithium sources and plentiful renewable energy options.

“So, what we envision is storage everywhere on the grid, not just centralized but in every grid tied building,” Phares said.

The starting point is recreation. Most batteries constructed at Dragonfly Energy now will power electronics like TVs, computers, and speakers in off-the-grid settings. They are used in RVs, boats, and rural cabins.

The next step forward is reducing liability, which is a battery’s fire danger. Phares says this must be resolved before utility companies will accept storage batteries on a large scale.

“One of the things we’ve been working on here is replacing the liquid electrolyte, which is flammable, with a non-flammable solid electrolyte. We innovated a way to mass manufacture a cell that has a solid electrolyte and no liquid in it,” Phares said.

Phares says his idea is to also make battery cells completely sustainable. He says the lithium-ion batteries Dragonfly Energy makes can eventually be indefinitely recycled thanks to companies in northern Nevada like Aqua Metals or Redwood Materials.

The assembly process was developed over the last decade starting in Phare’s garage.

“It has evolved in terms of more and more automations. We are trying to basically scale the assembly so that basically we can fulfill a very large market and we have succeeded in doing so. What you see here is basically a lot of well thought out design in automation and production,” Phares said.

For now, Dragonfly Energy is not able to get lithium from Nevada because the mines are under construction, and they are massive operations.

“In order to build the batteries, we have to import our product,” said Dragonfly Chief Marketing Officer, Tyler Bourns.

Usable lithium from Nevada should be available in a couple years. Batteries will eventually be manufactured in Reno, but until then they will come from China.

You can also invest in Dragonfly Energy. It went public on the Nasdaq in 2022. The trading symbol is DFLI.

Click here if you would like to buy products.

Click here to learn more about Dragonfly Energy.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.