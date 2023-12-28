Local Reno celebrity, Peanut the Rescue Pup, hosting ‘adoptaversary’ party and fundraiser

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The whole community is invited to Pinon Bottle Co. in South Reno this weekend to celebrate Peanut the rescue pup, Instagram star and former Reno Mayor for a Day, 4th ‘Adoptaversary.’ The party is also a fundraiser for the homeless senior dogs in the care of local non-profit, For Pets’ Sake.

Kristen Saibini, Peanut’s mom, along with Nicole Theodoulou, pet advocate and Pinon Bottle Co. representative, stopped by Morning Break to talk about this event.

It takes place Friday, Dec. 29 Pinon Bottle Co. (5415 Wedge Pkwy #100, Reno) from 4-7 p.m. There will be a raffle, photo ops, drink specials and food from Longboards Pizza.

All proceeds raised will go to support the local rescue For Pets’ Sake – the oldest, independent dog rescue in Reno. Since the early 1990s, the 501c3, For Pets Sake has saved over 10,000 lives in our community. They focus on senior and hospice dogs who are overlooked in our community. On average, For Pets’ Sake spends $550 per dog for spay/neuter, vaccinations, food and medical care.

Raffle tickets are on sale online or you can buy them in person at the event for $5 each or 5 tickets for $20.

Click here for more information. You can also follow Peanut on Instagram.

