Local Reno celebrity, Peanut the Rescue Pup, hosting ‘adoptaversary’ party and fundraiser

By Katey Roshetko
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 10:43 AM PST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The whole community is invited to Pinon Bottle Co. in South Reno this weekend to celebrate Peanut the rescue pup, Instagram star and former Reno Mayor for a Day, 4th ‘Adoptaversary.’ The party is also a fundraiser for the homeless senior dogs in the care of local non-profit, For Pets’ Sake.

Kristen Saibini, Peanut’s mom, along with Nicole Theodoulou, pet advocate and Pinon Bottle Co. representative, stopped by Morning Break to talk about this event.

It takes place Friday, Dec. 29 Pinon Bottle Co. (5415 Wedge Pkwy #100, Reno) from 4-7 p.m. There will be a raffle, photo ops, drink specials and food from Longboards Pizza.

All proceeds raised will go to support the local rescue For Pets’ Sake – the oldest, independent dog rescue in Reno. Since the early 1990s, the 501c3, For Pets Sake has saved over 10,000 lives in our community. They focus on senior and hospice dogs who are overlooked in our community. On average, For Pets’ Sake spends $550 per dog for spay/neuter, vaccinations, food and medical care.

Raffle tickets are on sale online or you can buy them in person at the event for $5 each or 5 tickets for $20.

Click here for more information. You can also follow Peanut on Instagram.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles, Reno
Nevada DMV offering “Star of Life” addition to licenses
California Lottery logo
California Lottery warns players not to buy tickets online or using an app
Natisha Stiner
Fallon police: Woman no longer missing, is traveling with someone
A crash closed northbound Terminal Way near the Reno-Tahoe International Airport.
Pedestrian seriously injured in hit-and-run near Reno airport
The Nov. 23 crash claimed the life of a Sun Valley woman
Nevada State Police release details about deadly Sun Valley crash

Latest News

The Arch Society 2023 NYE Party
The Arch Society to host pre-New Year’s Eve disco-themed celebration
Trevor Macaluso, CEO of Eddy House
Eddy House sets big goals for 2024 as non-profit sees increase in demand for services
RPD Chief Kathryn Nance
Reno police chief Kathryn Nance shares New Year’s Eve safety reminders
The location will open in early January
Chicken franchise founded by Shaq coming to Carson City