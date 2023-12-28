Local law enforcement preparing for the holiday weekend

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Carson City Sheriff’s Office will be checking to see if bars and restaurants are complying with the “alcohol serving” laws.

Sergeant Olson, with the Carson City Sheriff’s office explains the procedure: “We send out decoys, they are minors, under 21, to local bars and businesses and they try to purchase alcohol we do use real identification, so we don’t try to trick anybody,” says Sgt. Olson. Sherrif Ken Furlong say there are two outcomes:

The establishments that do card, and do not sell to underage customers will pass the procedure, those that do sell to underage customers will receive a citation.

That is not the only concern this weekend, Sergeant Chris Brown with Nevada Highway Patrol says it’s important to keep transportation in mind. “Impaired driving is one of our major causes of death involved crashes,” says Sgt. Brown.

He advises using ride share services like Uber or Lyft or having a designated driver when out celebrating. Sgt. Brown reminds everyone that having a blood alcohol content below .08 doesn’t necessarily mean you will not receive a DUI.

If authorities think you are impaired, and you show impairment, they say you likely will go to jail and be charged with a DUI.

