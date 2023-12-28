Elko man arrested on assault and gun charges

ELKO, Nev. (KOLO) - An Elko man has been arrested on charges of assault with a deadly weapon and gun charges.

On Wednesday morning, at around 10:30 a.m., officers with the Elko Police Department were called to the 100 block of West Adams Street on reports of an armed robbery that had just occurred.

On their way to respond, police were told the suspect, 37-year-old David Owens of Elko, was witnessed by the reported victim walking into a nearby residence.

Police made contact with Owens, who they say was in possession of a stolen pistol. Deputies completed their investigation and found no robbery, or attempted robbery had taken place possibly after being frightened by another co-worker of the victim who was standing nearby when Owens allegedly brandished the pistol.

No one was injured and no property was taken from the victim.

Owens was placed into custody on charges of assault with a deadly weapon, possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, carrying a firearm concealed without a permit, and possession of a stolen firearm.

