Eddy House sets big goals for 2024 as non-profit sees increase in demand for services

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Earlier this month, Eddy House reported that its emergency shelter exceeded capacity for more than 10 consecutive nights. The non-profit, which works to create a safe environment for homeless and at-risk youth, says they average 55 to 60 youth at their emergency shelter each night.

CEO Trevor Macaluso stopped by Morning Break to talk about the growing problem of chronic homelessness among the 18 to 25 age demographic. He shared what the non-profit’s plans are for the new year, including increasing the community’s awareness of the problem and ways to help.

Watch Thursday’s interview to learn more about how to get involved.

For more information about Eddy House, click here.

