Eddy House sets big goals for 2024 as non-profit sees increase in demand for services

By Katey Roshetko
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 10:50 AM PST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Earlier this month, Eddy House reported that its emergency shelter exceeded capacity for more than 10 consecutive nights. The non-profit, which works to create a safe environment for homeless and at-risk youth, says they average 55 to 60 youth at their emergency shelter each night.

CEO Trevor Macaluso stopped by Morning Break to talk about the growing problem of chronic homelessness among the 18 to 25 age demographic. He shared what the non-profit’s plans are for the new year, including increasing the community’s awareness of the problem and ways to help.

Watch Thursday’s interview to learn more about how to get involved.

For more information about Eddy House, click here.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles, Reno
Nevada DMV offering “Star of Life” addition to licenses
California Lottery logo
California Lottery warns players not to buy tickets online or using an app
Natisha Stiner
Fallon police: Woman no longer missing, is traveling with someone
A crash closed northbound Terminal Way near the Reno-Tahoe International Airport.
Pedestrian seriously injured in hit-and-run near Reno airport
The Nov. 23 crash claimed the life of a Sun Valley woman
Nevada State Police release details about deadly Sun Valley crash

Latest News

RPD Chief Kathryn Nance
Reno police chief Kathryn Nance shares New Year’s Eve safety reminders
Peanut the Rescue Pup
Local Reno celebrity, Peanut the Rescue Pup, hosting ‘adoptaversary’ party and fundraiser
The location will open in early January
Chicken franchise founded by Shaq coming to Carson City
Douglas County approves ban on vacation home rentals in certain areas