Douglas County approves ban on vacation home rentals in certain areas

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Nev. (KOLO) - The Douglas County Board of Commissioners has voted to approve a ban on vacation homes in areas of north of Cave Rock State Park.

County Commissioner Danny Tarkanian originally asked for the ban, stating he wanted to keep tourists closer to ski resorts and casinos.

The issuing of permits for 13 vacation homes will end on Dec. 31, 2024.

Tarkanian also said he wants to limit vacation home rentals in other areas based on several criteria, including street size, parking, and neighborhood characteristics. That discussion will be held in January.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.