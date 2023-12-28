Douglas County approves ban on vacation home rentals in certain areas

(KOLO)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 9:31 AM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Nev. (KOLO) - The Douglas County Board of Commissioners has voted to approve a ban on vacation homes in areas of north of Cave Rock State Park.

County Commissioner Danny Tarkanian originally asked for the ban, stating he wanted to keep tourists closer to ski resorts and casinos.

The issuing of permits for 13 vacation homes will end on Dec. 31, 2024.

Tarkanian also said he wants to limit vacation home rentals in other areas based on several criteria, including street size, parking, and neighborhood characteristics. That discussion will be held in January.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles, Reno
Nevada DMV offering “Star of Life” addition to licenses
California Lottery logo
California Lottery warns players not to buy tickets online or using an app
Natisha Stiner
Fallon police: Woman no longer missing, is traveling with someone
A crash closed northbound Terminal Way near the Reno-Tahoe International Airport.
Pedestrian seriously injured in hit-and-run near Reno airport
The Nov. 23 crash claimed the life of a Sun Valley woman
Nevada State Police release details about deadly Sun Valley crash

Latest News

Trevor Macaluso, CEO of Eddy House
Eddy House sets big goals for 2024 as non-profit sees increase in demand for services
RPD Chief Kathryn Nance
Reno police chief Kathryn Nance shares New Year’s Eve safety reminders
Peanut the Rescue Pup
Local Reno celebrity, Peanut the Rescue Pup, hosting ‘adoptaversary’ party and fundraiser
The location will open in early January
Chicken franchise founded by Shaq coming to Carson City