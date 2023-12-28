Doctors warn about asthma inhaler switch coming in January

Starting Jan. 1, the asthma inhaler Flovent, made by GSK, will disappear from pharmacy shelves.
Starting Jan. 1, the asthma inhaler Flovent, made by GSK, will disappear from pharmacy shelves.(GSK via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 5:46 AM PST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Doctors are warning asthma patients about a big change coming to inhalers.

Starting Monday, the asthma inhaler Flovent, made by GSK, will disappear from pharmacy shelves.

Physicians say an authorized generic version that will take its place will work just as well. However, it doesn’t appear to be covered as widely by insurers.

Doctors are urging patients to take action now to get new prescriptions if needed and sort out coverage issues, especially since it’s respiratory virus season.

Industry insiders said GSK is discontinuing Flovent due to Medicaid rebate changes that would force the company to pay large penalties for hiking prices.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles, Reno
Nevada DMV offering “Star of Life” addition to licenses
California Lottery logo
California Lottery warns players not to buy tickets online or using an app
Natisha Stiner
Fallon police: Woman no longer missing, is traveling with someone
A crash closed northbound Terminal Way near the Reno-Tahoe International Airport.
Pedestrian seriously injured in hit-and-run near Reno airport
The Nov. 23 crash claimed the life of a Sun Valley woman
Nevada State Police release details about deadly Sun Valley crash

Latest News

A migrants carries bags towards the U.S. border fence from Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, Wednesday,...
Mexican officials clear border tent camp as US pressure mounts to stem migrant influx
Thursday AM Weather
Thursday AM Weather
Taylor Swift sold out stadiums and was awarded Time Person of the Year. (Source: CNN/TAYLOR...
Taylor Swift and her blockbuster 2023
Amare Armon Sullivan, 18, was arrested Tuesday. Police said he returned to the scene of the...
Man arrested for burglary after leaving wallet behind, police say