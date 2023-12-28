Deadly Christmas day fire under investigation

The scene of a deadly house fire in Dayton.
The scene of a deadly house fire in Dayton.(Lyon County)
By Matt Vaughan
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 4:38 PM PST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAYTON, Nev. (KOLO) - A deadly Christmas day fire at a home in Dayton is under investigation. Crews from Central Lyon County Fire Protection District were called to a home at 180 Railroad Street around 7 a.m. on Monday. When firefighters arrived, the home was already engulfed in flames.

73-year-old William Storrs was found inside the home and firefighters were able to pull him from the structure. However, officials with Lyon County say Storrs died from his injuries.

The cause of the fire is currently being investigated by the Nevada State Fire Marshal Division in partnership with investigators from the Central Lyon County Fire Protection District’s Prevention Office.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

California Lottery logo
California Lottery warns players not to buy tickets online or using an app
Natisha Stiner
Fallon police: Woman no longer missing, is traveling with someone
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign event, July 8, 2023, in Las Vegas....
Nevada GOP stands by Colorado GOP after withdrawal from primary
Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles, Reno
Nevada DMV offering “Star of Life” addition to licenses
A crash closed northbound Terminal Way near the Reno-Tahoe International Airport.
Pedestrian seriously injured in hit-and-run near Reno airport

Latest News

Miriam Adelson controlling shareholder of Las Vegas Sands Corp., is pictured on the left of...
NBA approves sale of Dallas Mavericks to families that run Las Vegas Sands casino company
FILE - This May 3, 2013 file photo shows Nevada state Sen. Ben Kieckhefer, R-Reno, at the...
Lombardo Chief of Staff to step down in January
Christmas tree recycling at lake Thurmond
Storey County holding Christmas Tree recycling
Reps4Recovery NYE Party
Reps4Recovery to host sober, family-friendly New Year’s Eve party
Park Rangers Needed in Reno
Reno Parks and Rec looking to hire more park rangers in the new year