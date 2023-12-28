Deadly Christmas day fire under investigation

DAYTON, Nev. (KOLO) - A deadly Christmas day fire at a home in Dayton is under investigation. Crews from Central Lyon County Fire Protection District were called to a home at 180 Railroad Street around 7 a.m. on Monday. When firefighters arrived, the home was already engulfed in flames.

73-year-old William Storrs was found inside the home and firefighters were able to pull him from the structure. However, officials with Lyon County say Storrs died from his injuries.

The cause of the fire is currently being investigated by the Nevada State Fire Marshal Division in partnership with investigators from the Central Lyon County Fire Protection District’s Prevention Office.

