Chicken franchise founded by Shaq coming to Carson City

The location will open in early January
The location will open in early January(Big Chicken)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 9:57 AM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - Big Chicken, a chicken franchise founded by NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal, will be setting up a store in Carson City early next year.

The new location will open in early January and will be located at 444 East William Street Center.

The franchise already operates in Las Vegas, and this location will be the first in our area.

“Our family knows that to be successful, you need good people, a good environment and most importantly, good food, and are confident that we’ve found that in Big Chicken,” said owner Damon Kreizenbeck. “Their team was exactly the type of people that I wanted to partner with, and I’m thrilled to be able to expand the brand in our mutual home state!”

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles, Reno
Nevada DMV offering “Star of Life” addition to licenses
California Lottery logo
California Lottery warns players not to buy tickets online or using an app
Natisha Stiner
Fallon police: Woman no longer missing, is traveling with someone
A crash closed northbound Terminal Way near the Reno-Tahoe International Airport.
Pedestrian seriously injured in hit-and-run near Reno airport
The Nov. 23 crash claimed the life of a Sun Valley woman
Nevada State Police release details about deadly Sun Valley crash

Latest News

The Arch Society 2023 NYE Party
The Arch Society to host pre-New Year’s Eve disco-themed celebration
Trevor Macaluso, CEO of Eddy House
Eddy House sets big goals for 2024 as non-profit sees increase in demand for services
RPD Chief Kathryn Nance
Reno police chief Kathryn Nance shares New Year’s Eve safety reminders
Peanut the Rescue Pup
Local Reno celebrity, Peanut the Rescue Pup, hosting ‘adoptaversary’ party and fundraiser