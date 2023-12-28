Chicken franchise founded by Shaq coming to Carson City

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - Big Chicken, a chicken franchise founded by NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal, will be setting up a store in Carson City early next year.

The new location will open in early January and will be located at 444 East William Street Center.

The franchise already operates in Las Vegas, and this location will be the first in our area.

“Our family knows that to be successful, you need good people, a good environment and most importantly, good food, and are confident that we’ve found that in Big Chicken,” said owner Damon Kreizenbeck. “Their team was exactly the type of people that I wanted to partner with, and I’m thrilled to be able to expand the brand in our mutual home state!”

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.