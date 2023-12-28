The Arch Society to host pre-New Year’s Eve disco-themed celebration

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Arch Society is Reno’s only dessert bar. This Saturday, Dec. 30, the community is invited to boogie into 2024 at The Arch Society’s Disco-Themed New Year’s Eve Bash. The night will be full of glitz and glam. Groove to live music, laugh out loud during a comedy show and toast the new year with a dazzling champagne fountain. Don’t forget to dress up! Dust off those disco outfits and prepare for a night to remember.

Head bartender, Joseph Coleman, stopped by Morning Break to invite folks to come on out to The Arch Society’s pre-New Year’s Eve party. The event starts at 5 p.m. For more information, click here. You can also follow them on Instagram.

