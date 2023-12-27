Woman in decades old South Lake Tahoe cold case identified

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, California (KOLO) - A woman in a decades old cold case in South Lake Tahoe has been identified.

The Placer County Sheriff’s Office says that in 1971, Donna Lass was reported missing to the South Lake Tahoe Police Department. Investigative leads surrounding her disappearance were then exhausted and the case remains unsolved.

The case was then classified as an unidentified Jane Doe investigation.

In 1986, the PCSO found an unidentified skull off of Highway 20 near I-80. No additional evidence was located at the time, and the skull was preserved at the coroner’s office pending further advances in forensic technologies.

Recently, the PCSO and the Placer County District Attorney’s Office started a cold case team and dedicated additional resources to help in the investigation into unsolved missing persons and suspicious deaths cases.

That team then sent the aforementioned skull to the California DOJ to use DNA technology to identify it. They were able to match the DNA of the skull with the DNA of a member of Lass’s family, which was obtained by the South Lake Tahoe Police Department for their missing persons case.

Last week, the South Lake Tahoe Police Department was able to notify her surviving family members that she has been located.

Anyone with information related to this case is asked to contact the SLTPD Detective Division at cybertips@cityofslt.us.

