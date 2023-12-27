Wednesday Web Weather

Wednesday Web Weather
By Jeff Thompson
Published: Dec. 26, 2023 at 5:43 PM PST|Updated: moments ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -

A weak system will bring some wind and High Sierra snow Wednesday night into early Thursday. Carry chains over the passes. A second system will be a bit stronger over the weekend. More tricky travel is likely Saturday through early New Year’s Eve. This one will likely bring snow levels down to 5,000′ by Sunday, and could deliver a foot of Sierra snow. Stay tuned. Here comes 2024! -Jeff

