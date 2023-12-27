Storey County holding Christmas Tree recycling

Trees must be free of decorations and stands
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 11:00 AM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
STOREY COUNTY, Nev. (KOLO) - The Storey County Fire Protection District is allowing residents to recycle their Christmas trees from now until January.

Starting today, Wednesday, Dec. 27 and lasting through Jan. 11, residents can drop off their trees between 9:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m. at these locations:

  • SCFPD Station 71- 145 N C street
  • SCFPD Station 72- 2610 Cartwright Rd
  • SCFPD Station 74- 431 Canyon Way
  • Storey County Community Center - 500 Sam Clemons Rd.

Trees must be free of decorations and stands.

