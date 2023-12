SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - A Tuesday night RV fire in Sparks resulted in no injuries.

The fire, which broke out around 7:00 p.m. in the area of the 1600 block of C Street and 16th Street, threatened a structure in that area.

1 truck and a battalion chief responded, as well as Sparks police.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.