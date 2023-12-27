The Road Ahead: RTC New Year’s Eve Free Safe RIDE

SPONSORED: Once again, the Regional Transportation Commission of Washoe County will provide free transit for New Year’s Eve. The goal is to safely get people to and from their destinations, especially since so many people drink alcohol to celebrate the occasion.

“There are so many options out there to celebrate safely, whether that’s taking a cab, Uber, Lyft, or having a designated driver, but we also have RTC’s Free Safe RIDE,” Paul Nelson, RTC Government Affairs Officer said. “Safety is our top priority and we’re offering free transit to everyone whether they’re working or celebrating the New Year.”

Everyone can ride the bus for free on New Year’s Eve 6 p.m. – 2 a.m. Not all locations are served, so it is a good idea to plan your trip in advance by visiting rtcwashoe.com and using the Trip Planner feature. That provides step-by-step directions. Passengers can also click on the maps and schedules tab for more information.

The RTC is reminding people that they should not drive or cross streets while impaired. They should avoid distractions and pay attention. New Year’s Eve has one of the fewest hours of sunlight of the year, so pedestrians are encouraged to wear bright colors, carry a flashlight, and obey traffic signals. For more safety tips, you can visit VisionZeroTruckeeMeadows.com

