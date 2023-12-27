Reps4Recovery to host sober, family-friendly New Year’s Eve party

By Katey Roshetko
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 10:48 AM PST
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Reno-based non-profit Reps4Recovery strives “to strengthen the sober community and health of recovering persons through fitness coaching, community, and mentorship.” To help participants and newcomers ring in the new year sober, Reps4Recovery is hosting its New York New Year party in which they will celebrate the ball drop at 9 p.m. (12 a.m. Eastern Standard Time).

Coach Derek Padilla and Erika Tauchen, both Reps4Recovery Coaching Scholarship recipients, and Norman Nash, September’s Coaches Award recipient, stopped by Morning Break to talk about their own sobriety journeys and how they can help people begin and maintain sobriety in 2024.

The New York New Year party takes place Sunday, Dec. 31 from 7-9:30 p.m. at UU Fellowship of Northern Nevada (780 Del Monte Lane, Reno). The event is free and family-friendly, and includes food and music.

For more information, click here.

