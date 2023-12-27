Reno Parks and Rec looking to hire more park rangers in the new year

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The City of Reno’s Parks and Recreation Department would like you to join their team as a park ranger.

Park rangers Russell Keyes, Scott Hoffman and Mike Willyoung stopped by Morning Break to talk about this job opportunity within the city and why they each love the work they do. The main duties of the hired ranger will be to “patrol park and recreation areas, enforce rules and regulations governing the use of City parks and facilities and promote public safety while providing customer service to the general public.”

For more information about the job responsibilities, applicant requirements and work benefits, click here.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.