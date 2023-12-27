Power restored in Death Valley after 65-hour outage

By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 8:38 AM PST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
DEATH VALLEY, California (KOLO) - Power has been restored to Death Valley National Park after a 65-hour long power outage afflicted the area.

Park officials say the outage ended at 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, and impacted 450 residents, as well as park visitors.

During the outage, park officials were unable to pump water wells or power water treatment plans.

This meant that park staff had to truck in water to replenish the tank at Stovepipe Wells Resort, which had fallen below levels needed for fire suppression. Furnace Creek water system was about one day away from falling below water tank levels needed for fire suppression as well.

The outage resulted in at least eight electric cars needing to be towed out of the park after running out of battery and not having anywhere to recharge. Gas pumps at Stovepipe Wells Resort also did not function.

