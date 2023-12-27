New Year’s Eve: Fire crews provide tips for ringing in the new year safely

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - We are less than a week away from New Year’s Eve celebrations and the Reno Fire Department is urging people to avoid using fireworks. “I want to remind everybody in Reno and Washoe County that fireworks are illegal in Washoe County, and this year is going to be much different than last year,” said Tray Palmer, the Department’s Fire Marshal. “It’s going to be drier. Most likely we’re going to have some winds, and even though we have had some moisture. We really haven’t had enough to prevent wildfires, so be cautious, and be careful this year.” You can receive up to $1,000 in fines.

Some people like to enjoy drinks at the bar, but it is important to hydrate before consuming alcohol and know your limits. Fire crews say they respond to more medical calls than fire calls during the holiday.

Overcrowding inside bars, clubs or private parties has proven to trouble crews in the past. It is recommended to know where you can exit, in case of an emergency. ”If you’re feeling a little bit uncomfortable because it’s overcrowded, just stage at the exit,” said Palmer. “Stay close to the door. Some things you want to look at are; do they have candles burning, do they have stuff stored too close to heating units or cooking appliances, and do they have secondary exits blocked, those are things to be cautious of.”

It is important to know your exact location or address if you do call 9-1-1. The dispatch center will ask you particular questions, but having all the information up front will improve response time. There are more tips for staying safe this New Year’s Eve, click here.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.