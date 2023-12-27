Lombardo Chief of Staff to step down in January

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - The Chief of Staff for Governor Joe Lombardo will be stepping down from his role in January, the Governor’s office announced Wednesday.

Ben Kieckhefer will be replaced by Ryan Cherry, the former Chief of Staff for Lt. Governor Mark Hutchinson, and the Rural Director for Senator Dean Heller.

“I’m incredibly thankful for all the work Ben put in to making this first year a success,” said Governor Joe Lombardo. “Ben accomplished everything I asked of him as I transitioned into the office of Governor, and his leadership during the 2023 Legislative Session was critical in our many successes. My office and state government are in great shape heading into the next phase of the administration, and I’m grateful for all of Ben’s efforts to make that happen.”

Cherry has spent the last six years as a consultant, working on things such as natural resources, mining, and energy resources in Nevada and western states.

“Ryan’s experience inside and outside of government makes him an ideal fit as my next Chief of Staff,” said Governor Lombardo. “He has worked with the Legislature, understands the structure of state government, and he will be able to work on the diverse policy subjects that will cross his desk. I’m grateful for Ryan’s willingness to take on this new role.”

Cherry’s first day will be Jan. 17.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.