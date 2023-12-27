Local Toys for Tots looking for donated warehouse space

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - On December 18, 2023, Toys for Tots Volunteers as well as staff here KOLO gathered all toys in our studio donated by our viewers.

By the end of the day, we would find we set an all-time record for the most toys collected.

But what many people did not know, the Toys for Tots Program was working out of a temporary location this year.

“This is the only way we could accommodate the space challenge this year,” says Josh Hall with the Toys for Tots Washoe County Program.

We were standing in a warehouse where a section was set aside for Toys for Tots toys as well as space for volunteers to work.

“We are very thankful for the Katie Grace Foundation to provide us with the space we have,” says Hall.

Those who donated, and families who received toys would never have known the extra challenge the program faced this year as it went off without a hitch.

But earlier this fall, Toys for Toys Washoe County had to move 11,000 toys from their former location to the temporary location provided by the Katie Grace Foundation.

But the program can’t be here forever. They need to move out around March first to a more permanent homebase. A location where toys can be counted more than once a year and stored. And then by August, Toys for Tots starts to rev up with updated numbers, website, volunteers, and enrollment in the program. And then of course toy delivery.

Observers might think with all the warehouses going up in the Truckee Meadows there would be one place that could pull some donated space for our local Toys for Tots program.

To help the Toys for Tots Washoe County with their all-out call for storage space go to:

https://reno-nv.toysfortots.org/local-coordinator-sites/lco-sites/local-contact-us.aspx

