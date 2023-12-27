Las Vegas police investigate multiple homicides linked to southwest valley crime spree

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department confirmed that the murder of a woman in her 50s and the death of another man are connected to a series of carjacking incidents that ended with an officer-involved shooting that killed the suspect.

Officers arrived at a home near Warm Springs and Bermuda Roads around 6:45 Wednesday morning on an illegal shooting call and heard gunfire coming from the desert. LVMPD Lt. Jason Johansson says it is believed an unidentified 30-year-old suspect shot and killed his mother in a wash in the area of Placid and Maulding. The suspect’s father was not hurt in the incident.

The suspect then reportedly stole a Metro patrol vehicle and fled the area. Officers pursued him to the 7300 block of S. Durango, where police say he stole a truck from a citizen. The pursuit of the carjacked vehicle proceeded to the 8500 block of Blue Diamond.

According to police, the suspect used a firearm to carjack yet another vehicle—this time, a white van. An officer on the scene saw the suspect’s weapon, recognized the threat the suspect presented, and discharged his service weapon.

The suspect was able to flee the area, leading to a continued pursuit to the area of Windmill and Durango. Police heard a gunshot fired there, located the stolen van, and saw that the citizen was injured. The victim later died from his injuries. Police opened fire on the van, striking it multiple times, as the suspected attempted to flee again.

This map shows the locations of where LVMPD says the suspect committed his crimes (FOX5)

The stolen van became disabled but police reported that the suspect “refused to cooperate with commands and was in the vehicle alone.”

“Las Vegas Metro Police Department SWAT team and crisis negotiators were summoned to the area. SWAT officers were able to determine that there was no movement within the vehicle. They made an approach and determined with medical assistance that the subject was deceased.”

LVMPD Lt. Jason Johansson, December 27 media conference

The suspect’s cause of death has not been announced. No officers were injured during the incident or pursuit. Police said that they will provide more details in the next 72 hours, including the names of the officers involved. As of yet, the suspect has not been named.

People living nearby the crime spree tell FOX5 their sense of security has been shaken.

“Nowadays you can’t feel safe anymore,” Mark Munyakindi said. “We’re in a suburban neighborhood. You never expect anything like this to transpire.”

“I’m scared. I’m still traumatized,” Adriana Ybarra-Rojas added. “I feel scared going to the grocery store, I feel scared going to a gas station. Because you’re just thinking about it in the back of your mind, like, ‘Am I going to get shot? Is somebody going to shoot at me?’”

Lt. Johansson noted that another murder occurred along the same wash about a year ago. He said that it was an unfortunate coincidence and was not related to this case in any way.

FULL PRESS CONFERENCE

