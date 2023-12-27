Jewish Nevada board member speaks on Senator Jacky Rosen’s “Never Again Education act.”

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Senator Jacky Rosen is looking to reauthorize the “Never Again Education Act,” providing resources for teachers to help with lessons about the Holocaust. Now, a representative from Jewish Nevada is speaking about its significance during an all-time high in antisemitism.

Elliot Malin, sits as the Chair on the Governor’s Advisory Council on Education Related to the Holocaust. He says, since October 7, the United States has seen a 400% increase in antisemitism. He adds that even before the Hamas attacks we were already at an all time high.

“We want to teach people why this happened, and what it means to hate people for who they are, and what the ramification of that is,” Malin said.

The “Never Again Education Act,” which was first introduced in July of 2019, passed the House on January 29, 2020, and passed the Senate by voice vote on May 13, 2020. In the wake of rising antisemitism, Senator Jacky Rosen is looking to have it reapproved. This legislation, which provides funding for training and lessons on the ethnic cleansing of jews, is set to expire in 2025. If the bill passes, it will stay active until 2030.

“Our purview through state law is to not just educate students and the youth, it’s to educate all Nevadans,” said Malin.

According to Malin, failing to educate people about the magnitude and extent of the Holocaust is a disservice to the memory of its victims. Since 1933, the Jewsih population has not recovered, and remains smaller in 2023. As time goes on, more survivors die, making us responsible as the tool against hate. Especially for the youngest generations’ as Malin says, their understanding of the Holocaust is severely falling behind.

“When one group sees the affect of hate, we all do. We should be calling that out and doing more to stop that hate from happening,” said Malin.

