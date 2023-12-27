Cold case: What happened to Aunt Dolly?

PERSHING COUNTY, Nev. (KOLO) -Her family back in Ohio still has fond memories of Florence Charleston. Her niece, Diane Ligggett, remembers the woman she called Aunt Dolly. “We always just loved her. When we were little she’d get down on the floor to play with us.”>

Widowed in her 50′s, Florence eventually met a man and, in the mid 1970′s, they moved together across the country to Portland, Oregon and for her family that was where the mystery began. Soon, they were not hearing from her.

“We kept trying to call her. Her boyfriend always came up with a reason. She was sick. She wasn’t home. There was always a reason she couln’t come to the phone.”

As time went on, concern grew. The family even hired a private investigator. “He couldn’t find anything either,” says Liggett. “He only ewent to Portland. He never got any further than Portland. He couldn’t find anything out there so that was th end of it.”

They had filed a missing person report. Years passed. With no answers and no leads she became a family mystery.

So where was she and what had happened to her? The answers would only begin to emerge decades later and they would come from a discovery made back in 1978 where no one was looking, in the northern Nevada desert.

At a lonely spot in a northwest corner of Pershing County a man had found a garment bag. Inside were women’s clothing and human remains. Authorities here had their own mystery to solve. The remains were badly decomposed. There was nothing in the bag to identify them. State investigators issued a press release with a facial reconstruction.

“There were multiple tips from the public about who this person could have been,” saays investigator Sean Koester of the Nevada Styate Policer. “All of those tips from the public have been followed up, numerous tips that didn’t amount to anything.”

Forensic science at the time had no answers. As DNA testing became available it was tried. Nothing. But finally, this year new development in DNA science applied to geneaology started to produce leads.

“With fingers crossed we came back with a hit,” says Koester. “We had a hit, a geneaology match from two ladies in the leveland area.”

“When he cslled me he told me had found my DNA had matched that of a body found in the desert and I automatically assumed it was Dolly, remembers Liggett. “I said ‘Oh my God, you’ve found Aunt Dolly!”

It’s only the beginning of an answer. How had a woman from Ohio have ended up here and how and whyhad she died? Who left her here?

“It’s just to know what happened to her,” says Liggett. “We’ve spent how many years--forty, fifty years-- wondering about her.”

“I don’t think this should be a closed case just because we’ve identified her,” adds Koester.. “She still ended up in a garment bag in the middle of the Nevada desert and I want to give them the justice they deserve if that’s possible and I’ll do everything I can to make that happen.”

