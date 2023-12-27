California Powerball jackpot increases to $700 million

SACRAMENTO, California (KOLO) - The Powerball jackpot of the California lottery has increased to $700 million, raising the total prize by $15 million.

Money from the Powerball will be used to fund public education in the state of California. The jackpot has been growing since mid-October, and, as of Wednesday, has contributed approximately $50.8 million for public schools from sales.

“Raising a little extra money to help supplement public school budgets is the reason the California Lottery exists,” said Carolyn Becker, California Lottery spokesperson. “It’s why voters created our organization nearly 40 years ago, and the fact that we’ve had so many high jackpots this year really gives us a boost of excitement because it means even more opportunity to fulfill our mission.”

Tickets are $2 each, and drawings will take place on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Saturdays at 8:00 p.m. Of each ticket sold, around 80 cents will go towards funding for public education.

